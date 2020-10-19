Country records six new Covid cases

Spread the love













Six new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Antigua and Barbuda over the weekend, taking the total count for the country since the outbreak of the pandemic to 119.

Of the 16 samples recently processed by the Caribbean Public Health Agency, seven returned positive results, one of which was a repeat test.

There are presently 15 active virus cases in the country. One new recovered case has been recorded, bringing that total to 101.

More than 3,200 people have now been tested for the coronavirus in the twin island nation. The number of confirmed fatalities from the illness remains at three. There are currently four people in government designated quarantine facilities and 220 in self-quarantine.

The latest figures available from the World Health Organization reveal there have been almost 40 million cases of Covid-19 in 235 countries and territories across the globe. To date there have been more than 1.1 million confirmed deaths worldwide.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Gaston Browne has reiterated plans to boost local production of fresh fruit and vegetables. In addition to increasing access to nutrient-laded foods, it will also improve food security and entrepreneurial opportunities, and slash costly imports.

Browne’s comments followed discussions by Cabinet last week aimed at encouraging local residents to lead healthier lifestyles by eating more vegetables, avoiding fattening food and engaging in daily exercise.