Cornwall The Hero As West Indies Snatch Bangladesh Series

Cornwall is swarmed by teammates as they celebrate during the final day of the decisive Test against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Spread the love













Man-of-the-match Rahkeem Cornwall took four wickets on Sunday, spurring West Indies to a nail-biting 17-run against Bangladesh inside four days to sweep the closely fought Test series 2-0.

The West Indies won the first Test in Chattogram by three wickets.

Cornwall, who had nine wickets in the match, took four for 105 as Bangladesh, chasing 231 for victory after bowling the West Indies out for 117, made 213 all out.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite three for 25 and Jomel Warrican three for 47 also played crucial roles as the Caribbean claimed their first away series win since 2017, and only their third in almost a decade.

It was Brathwaite who got the wickets of Soumya Sarkar for 13 after he and Tamim Iqbal had raced to a 46-ball 50, that took a sizeable chunk out of the intended target. The pair put on 59 for the opening stand when Sarkar edged Brathwaite onto the wicketkeeper’s gloves before popping and forcing Cornwall to dive forward at slip to complete the catch.

He then had Iqbal caught at short cover for 50 that included nine fours,, and Bangladesh were 70 for two.

Wickets fell steadily after that with Cornwall claiming the wickets of Shanto (11), Mohammed Mithun for 10, the dangerous Liton Das for 22 and Taijul Islam for eight.

Warrican claimed the valuable wicket Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the last man out, for 31, to add to the wickets of Mominul Haque, who made 26 and Mishfiqur Rahim for 13.

Brathwaite got the ninth Bangladeshi wicket to fall and his third of the match when he trapped Nayeem Hasan lbw for 14.

Had it not been for the match-winning performance of its bowlers, the West Indies might have been hard-pressed to achieve victory given their woes with the bat earlier in the day.

Resuming from their overnight score of 41 for 3, a lead of 154, the West Indies struggled to press home their hard-earned advantage.

Bonner, who was on eight overnight, batted resolutely for his top score of 38, hemmed in by tight bowling and aggressive fields that took away his favoured scoring areas. However, even as he fought, wickets fell steadily at the other end as the West Indies lost their last seven wickets for 76 runs.

Joshua Da Silva was the only other West Indies batsman on the day to make double figures, getting 20 before he became one of Islam’s four wickets. The spinner conceded a miserly 36 runs from the 21 overs he bowled.

Nayeem Hasan, who bowled Bonner shortly after lunch, took 3 for 34 and Abu Jayed 2 for 32.