41 now hospitalized for Covid-19

Spread the love













Subsequent to the dashboard published on February 12th, 2021, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment received additional test results from the Mount St. John Medical Centre (MSJMC) which has revealed eight (8) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Friday 12th February 2021 at 6pm.

These new cases resulted from the seventy-six (76) pending samples of which sixty-eight (68) were negative and eight positive (8). The eight (8) cases are non-imported. Investigations have begun and contact tracing and testing are ongoing.

Eight (8) additional persons were hospitalized bringing the total to forty-one (41).

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is four hundred and twenty-seven (427) which is inclusive of two hundred and nineteen (219) active cases.

Meanwhile, one hundred and twenty-eight (128) samples are pending.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.