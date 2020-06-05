Cornwall Excited, Eager To Return To Play Again

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

Antiguan Rahkeem Cornwall said is he “feeling good” ahead of a three-Test series in England starting this month, despite the ongoing battle with the coronavirus in that country.

Cornwall, a right-arm off-break spin bowler, is joined by fellow Antiguan and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph in the 14-man squad chosen for the tour.

“It’s a good feeling to be selected for the series. We just have to try to be protective in terms of what’s going on but cricketing-wise, it is a good feeling knowing that you are going to get some cricket under your belt, so you just have to go and do what you have to do. It’s not really spinner friendly but you never know what the conditions are going to be like, so you just have to go and put in the work,” he said.

West Indies are scheduled to arrive in Manchester on June 9, where they will remain for a three-week period before moving to Southampton for the first Test at the Ageas Bowl. They will then return to Manchester for the second and third matches at Emirates Old Trafford. All these matches will be played behind closed doors and are still subject to the UK Government’s approval.

Cornwall said he is satisfied with the measures put in place ahead of the tour.

“Basically that we are going to be quarantined and stay in an environment where you can’t leave, so it’s just basically you and your teammates would have to communicate for the duration of the tour. So I am satisfied that the precautions are in place,” the player said.

The West Indies are scheduled to play the first Test at Ageas Bowl in Southampton from July 8-12.

The action will then move to the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester for the second Test from July 16-20 as well as the third Test from July 24-28.

In his two Tests to date, Cornwall has claimed 13 wickets for 294 runs with his best figures in an innings being seven wickets for 75 runs.