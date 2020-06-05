Golfer ties national record

Spread the love













In commanding fashion, Omorry James equaled the course and national record yesterday at Cedar Valley Golf and Country Club.

The 2019 Antigua Open Champion shot a sizzling nine under par, 61, to tie the record he had set eleven years ago on May 26, 2009.

Playing with Johnathan Piggot, Kareem Doherty and Newman Winter, the 31-year-old New Winthorpes resident first shot his age on the front nine before making the turn and shooting 30 on the back nine for an 18 hole tally of 61.

James, who won the renowned World Teens on the Green Championship at the age of 13, said this occasion was even “sweeter” than the first time. (Photo courtesy Jermaine Kentish)