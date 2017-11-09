Conviction stands, but sentence reduced for criminal cop

Five years were shaved off the 23-year jail sentence that was imposed on convicted former Corporal of Police Alexis Thomas, also known as Big Foot, whose appeal was heard this week by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

The Court said it varied the sentence due to an error which was made by the trial judge in the High Court, Justice Albert Redhead.

The appellate court however dismissed his application to have his conviction overturned.

In 2015, Thomas was found guilty of assault with intent to rob Paradise Casino, where he worked as a guard.

The verdict was unanimous even though Thomas had questioned the evidence against him and suggested he was set up by his colleagues.

At the initial trial, another police officer who caught Thomas in the act during the near-midnight attack, said he had no doubt Corporal Thomas was the culprit in the July 22, 2014 incident.

That officer, Constable Henry Dick, said he recognised Corporal Thomas’ voice, his build and feet during the incident and he shot him several times when the Casino staff came under threat from Thomas, who was armed.

Constable Henry had testified that his senior ranking colleague was known to him for 19 years, they trained together to join the force and they provided security at the Casino for several years.

 
