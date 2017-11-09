Javelin coach suspended by British Athletics

November 9, 2017
British Athletics has suspended javelin coach David Parker following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a female athlete.

Parker, 37, is the lead throws coach at Loughborough University and has a part-time contract with British Athletics.

It has been reported the relationship was with a student at the university.

“British Athletics and Loughborough University can confirm that a coach has been suspended pending an investigation,” a statement read.

“Both organisations are working closely to support any athlete who may be impacted in any way.”

Parker, world junior javelin champion in 1998, was British team leader at the European Under-23 Athletics Championship in Poland in July.

He also represented England at the 2006 Commonwealth Games, finishing ninth. (BBC Sport)

 
