Completion of St John’s Magistrates’ Court refurb ‘four weeks away’

- Advertisement -

By Kenicia Francis

[email protected]

Despite government promises to reopen the original St John’s Magistrates’ Court building several months ago, refurbishment is said to still be under way.

Legal Affairs Minister Sir Steadroy Benjamin recently gave the latest update on long-running renovations to the High Street premises.

The court is currently operating at the community centre in Grays Green after a mould infestation and other issues forced the relocation of operations five years ago.

“We will, within the near future, be moving out of those quarters down there and move back to High Street. As far as I am told, the repairs are almost completed. We should go back there in the next four weeks,” Sir Steadroy said.

It’s the latest delay to cause dismay among Gray’s Green residents who have been clamouring for the return of their community centre.

Cabinet notes on February 1 reported that the court was less than three weeks away from completion.

Considering it’s now April, Observer questioned Benjamin about this timeline.

“Circumstances may arise to cause a delay,” he said. “I am doing all I can to personally ensure that it is done within the shortest space of time.”

The St John’s Magistrates’ Court took up residence in the community centre in 2019 due to the state of disrepair of its former establishment.

It was to be a temporary move while renovations took place.

Five years later, the court is still utilising the facility, preventing local residents from using it for its original purpose.

The centre was a gift from the government and people of China and was intended to act as a village hub and sports complex. The aim was also to provide young people with a constructive alternative to drug use, crime, and other forms of unproductive and antisocial behaviour.