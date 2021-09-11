27.5 C
Committal hearing for youth accused of killing police adjourned

Verel Simon, accused of killing police officer Corporal Clifton Common, also appeared before court yesterday (Photo by Observer’s Latrishka Thomas)

The committal hearing for a young man who is accused of killing a corporal of police has been adjourned once again.

The 20-year-old, Verel Simon, allegedly murdered Corporal Clifton Common on February 11 of this year at around 1 pm.

The incident took place at the St John’s Police Station on Newgate Street where he was being detained.

Common died while receiving medical treatment in the hospital, after reportedly sustaining a head injury inflicted by Simon.

Attorney Andrew O’kola who now represents the accused told the court on Friday that he is yet to receive the police file. The matter was therefore adjourned to allow for disclosure to take place.

September 22 is the new date for the committal proceedings where the murder accused will find out if there is enough evidence to proceed with the case at the High Court.

