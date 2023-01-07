Committal hearing for nurse accused of fraud postponed to next month

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A suspended healthcare worker who allegedly used another woman’s bank card to purchase over $20,000 worth of items online without her permission was told to return to court on February 21 for her committal hearing.

In June 2022 the accused, Jahmesha Millwood, was slapped with 17 counts of fraud.

The nurse and the complainant were said to have travelled to Jamaica in late February 2020 to pursue a seven-month training course in emergency nursing at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

The course was cancelled that year due to the Covid-19 pandemic but in January 2021 they returned to Jamaica and were reportedly rooming together.

In March 2021, the complainant apparently went to a bank in Jamaica to make a withdrawal and noticed that her balance was less than expected, so she contacted the bank in Antigua and requested a summary of her debit card transactions.

She reportedly noticed that a number of online purchases totalling $20,764.17 had been made over a period of time without her knowledge or consent.

The complainant subsequently reported the matter to the police who executed a search warrant on the premises of the defendant and allegedly found items which they believed had been purchased using the complainant’s card.

In just a few weeks, a magistrate will rule whether or not the police have gathered enough proof of the scam to have the woman’s case sent to the higher court.