Committal hearing adjourned for man charged with shooting Carlisle Bay employees

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The committal hearing for a man accused of shooting two employees at the Carlisle Bay resort has been postponed to next year.

Frederick Henry, then 24 years old, was arrested in April and charged with attempted murder, shooting with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of four rounds of ammunition.

The charges stemmed from an incident at the Old Road hotel on April 11 where Henry, from Golden Grove, allegedly shot a male and a female employee around 11:30 pm.

Dane Anthony and Morrisa Henry were reportedly targeted as they walked towards the gate at the end of their shifts.

The male victim reportedly sustained at least two gunshot wounds, while the female victim reportedly suffered about three bullet wounds to her arms and side.

Following the shooting, the male victim managed to reach the hotel lobby to seek help. Both victims received treatment at the hospital and were later discharged.

Henry made his initial appearance in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel a day after being charged. Since then, he has been awaiting his committal hearing.

The hearing was adjourned again yesterday due to the fact that the file is still incomplete. Committal is now rescheduled for February 5, 2024.