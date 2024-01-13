‘Come clean on private deal to take over Cancer Centre,’ UPP tells Browne Administration

The United Progressive Party (UPP) is calling on the Gaston Browne Administration – in particular Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph – to come clean on its plans to resuscitate the now-defunct Cancer Centre.

According to the Party, credible reports reaching them have indicated that the Executive has agreed to a private deal with a local doctor and other investors – including a “silent partner” in the Cabinet – to take over the facility.

The Cancer Centre, through compulsory acquisition, became public property in 2023.

Therefore, the UPP insists that any plans for its sale, its shareholding, and its operation must be conducted in an open and transparent manner, in keeping with the provisions of the Tenders Board Act and the Procurement and Contract Administration Act.

The Party Executive is insisting that no legitimate entity, whether local or international, should be denied the opportunity to bid on the pretext of national interest or urgency.

The Cancer Centre was intended to form part of this country’s healthcare infrastructure and it provided critical services to local and regional patients. Its demise – with the full knowledge of both Prime Minister Gaston Browne and Sir Molwyn – was an indictment on this Administration, the Party suggests.

The UPP is further insisting that this Administration’s indifference and neglect must not be allowed to inure to the benefit of hand-picked owners or operators rather than to the people of Antigua and Barbuda.

“At a time like this, when the public-health system is in shambles – with hospital facilities lacking and clinics closed – and when the cost of private medical care has increased due to the hike in the sales tax – the poor, the sick, and the suffering must not be further exploited for private gain,” the UPP declares.

“Sir Molwyn must come clean to the Nation on this deal,” it concludes.