Classes resume at State College

Tutors at the Antigua State College yesterday resumed their lessons after taking protest action this week. On Monday and Tuesday, the teachers refused to teach in protest against inadequate classroom space, inadequate furniture, poor bathroom facilities and poor internet service, among other issues.

Patrick Simon, head of the Union of Tertiary Educators of Antigua and Barbuda, said the teachers are satisfied, for now, with what education ministry officials told them in a meeting on Tuesday. “We had a productive meeting, and most of our concerns, they heard them, and we came to a determination about what they will do or what they try to do to satisfy the needs of ASC,” Simon said yesterday.

He said the educators will meet again with the officials on Monday to ensure the promises made are being fulfilled, so that classes are continued without further protest. Meanwhile, Simon said it was unfortunate that some of the students felt the teachers ought to have remained on the job and try to push through the difficulties.

