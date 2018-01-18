Business Football awards its elite

The Ministry of Sports Business Football league honoured its elite last weekend at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground. The black-tie affair saw West Indies Oil Company receive top honours as they were crowned champions late last year. WIOC also walked away with a number of awards to include: Most Outstanding Striker which was won by Danio Mayers and Manager of the Year which went to Kennedy Nicholas.

Mayers also won the Most Valuable Player award. Runners up Hermitage Bay Hotel also went home with a few awards. The hotel received prizes for Most Fan Support, Most Outstanding Goal-keeper (Omarie Hazelwood) and Most Outstanding Defender (Massiah Hillhouse). Third-place team, Gail Christian Law Enforcers’ Chad Vidal won the title for Most Goals Scored. Ezard “Holice” Simon, one of the organisers of business football spoke to OBSERVER media about his views on the league.

“This season was one of the most exciting we’ve had. There were a few hiccups along the road, in terms of venue change and so on, but we the organisers did our best to work around it.” The former goalkeeper also thanked the teams for their support and noted that he expects a higher number of participants in the 2018 season.

“I have to thank the teams for being so supportive and understanding. There were frustrating moments but they stuck with us. I expect an even greater number of participants than last year, as some business places have already contacted me, so we will see how it goes for this year.”