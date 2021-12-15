‘Clash of the Titans’ speed walk competition set for early January

By Neto Baptiste

Organisers of the first two speed walk competitions will host a third event, and their first for 2022, when they stage an eight-mile contest in early January.

This was revealed by one member of the organising committee and a former national and Olympic cyclist, Patrick Spencer, who said the speed walk competition will be held on January and take participants along one of their flattest routes yet.

“This one is dubbed the Clash of the Titans as it’s an 8.1 mile walk and the route, we are staring at Mega Distributors [on American Road, take the right at Harney Motors and straight onto Factory Road and then left onto the Sir George Walter Highway. We continue on the length of Airport Road, turn at ABIIT and make a right at the Free Trade Zone onto Hodges Bay and Cedar Grove. We go onto Marble Hill, make a left at Xtreme Gym and we end at Royal Palm Court on Friars Hill Road,” he said.

The group, in November, hosted the ‘Release the Beast Speed Walk Competition’ which covered 9.5 miles and took competitors on a route from Crab Hole Liquors in Piccadilly to Mega Distributors on American Road.

Spencer said those wishing to take part can register starting this week.

“Registration starts this Wednesday and they could come to Spencer’s Service Center and the staff there will give them a form. There is Lidia also and she can be reached at 732-1770. Mr Daley is off-island for the time being but I will get one of the members from Just 5 to get some forms but they can come to the service center from Wednesday of this week,” he said.

“We are giving prizes to the first three males and the first three females and we are not discriminating so it was decided that we should give the same monetary prizes to the first three females as we will give to the first three males,” he added.

The January event is slated to start at 5:30 am with winners in each category getting $250.00 and runner ups also receiving monetary prizes.

Azeba James and Brenda Williams were crowned male and female champions, respectively, of the recent Release the Beast event.