Artist donates painting to Government House

Their Excellencies Sir Rodney and Lady Williams were gifted by artist, Ambassador Bert Kirchner, with a painting for exhibition at Government House. The colourful piece, which depicts three steelpan players, will be the first of many to hang on the walls of the property after renovation is completed. In addition to a museum, which will be open to the Antiguan and Barbudan public as well as visitors, Government House is in the process of completing the Sir Selvyn Walter Art Gallery. The first exhibition is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022. (Photo courtesy The Halo Foundation)