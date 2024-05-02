Clare Hall Secondary School launches club to combat substance abuse

- Advertisement -

A new club has been launched at Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) aimed at combating substance use and abuse among adolescents.

Dekryption is the brainchild of the group 268Trio, which comprises two national and Caricom youth ambassadors, Pia Nichols and Esquire Henry, and member of the National Youth Volunteer Corps, Aaron Gittens.

Last August, the trio represented Antigua and Barbuda at the second Caribbean Youth Forum on Drug Use Prevention in the Bahamas.

The event was held by the Inter-American Drug Abuse Control Commission and involved 13 countries that submitted proposals to combat the issue of substance misuse.

Antigua and Barbuda submitted Dekryption and topped the short list of three countries that won the best project competition. Dekryption provides a platform for adolescents to develop new skills and foster student engagement.

During the launch of Dekryption on April 30, Gittens described the initiative as “a club which creates a safe space for 11 to 14-year-olds to interact productively with one another, while at the same time teaching them life skills that are useful and needed in our society”.

He added, “The club aids in allowing its members to develop a sense of autonomy since it is filled with many engaging member-led activities.”

National youth ambassadors Alisha Clue and Jahmaal Frederick — who is also the President of the National Youth Volunteer Corps — energised the students who displayed their talent during highly competitive activities.

Director of Youth Affairs, Dr Jrucilla Samuel, commended CHHS Principal Lorna Richardson for capitalising on this initiative.

“If we are to have any real impact or make a difference in the lives of young people, we are going to have to collaborate effectively with a wide range of stakeholders,” she said.

“Listen carefully, we are doing this just for you.”

After practicing the Dekryption handshake, the CEO of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority, Regis Burton, told the youth that the club is a great opportunity for them to engage in fun-filled, meaningful activities, and it is a matter of time before other students will want to join it.