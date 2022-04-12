CKHS and Sir Novelle Richards crowned Beach Volleyball Champions

By Carlena Knight

Christ the King High School (CKHS) and Sir Novelle Richards Academy (SNRA) were crowned the 2022 Interschool Beach Volleyball Champions over the weekend.

CKHS, who were the defending champions in the female category, regained their title by defeating Antigua Girls’ High School (AGHS) 3-2 in sets in the finals.

After winning the first set, 15-12, momentum shifted in the second set for the champions, who with a number of unforced errors could not seal the deal to secure the win in straight sets, instead losing the set 10-15.

The third and final deciding set did not disappoint the fans in attendance at Fort James beach on Sunday morning, as both teams were locked into a seesaw battle with trading points, but CKHS would get the better of AGHS to win by a four-point deficit, 15-11, leaving to settle as runners up and CKHS as back-to-back champs.

Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) finished third and Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) fourth.

Meanwhile, in the male category, SNRA defeated OCS 3-2 in sets.

SNRA drew first blood taking the first set 15-13 but faltered in the second to lose, 13-15. The champions would however rally in the third and final set, edging out OCS 17-15 to finish in the top spot.

Princess Margaret School (PMS) rounded off the placements on the podium, finishing third, while Pares Secondary School (PSS) was fourth.

The top four male and female teams from the regular season competed in Sunday’s event.