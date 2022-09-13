City South next to benefit from UPP’s ‘Small Business Pull-Up’

The next instalment of the UPP’s ‘Small Business Pull-Up’ will be staged in the constituency of St John’s City South this Saturday.

UPP candidate for the area Franz DeFreitas will lead a convoy of supporters from Fresh and Ready Supermarket in Belmont to Old Parliament Drive.

Supporters will then embark on a walking expedition through the city of St John’s to patronise a number of small businesses to help them generate more revenues, customers and visibility. The tour will end with a constituency fundraiser featuring some of the best food vendors in the community.

Every week the event is staged in a different constituency as part of the political party’s ongoing drive to support small businesses and to highlight the culture, connections and pride in various areas.

“We are extremely excited about supporting our small business owners. Not only do they help create and sustain jobs, but they also keep the community vibrant and buzzing with activity, while contributing to the growth of our national economy,” said DeFreitas.

The UPP team will also capitalise on the opportunity to share the party’s small business agenda for development and growth, with patrons and owners of small establishments.

“The UPP recognises the importance of small businesses to the fabric of the community. For many, inflation continues to eat away their profits. By spotlighting and supporting them, it shows how much we appreciate the services that they provide and the sacrifices that they make to support their communities,” said Harold Lovell, the UPP’s Political Leader.

This Saturday will be the fifth instalment of the ‘Small Business Pull-Up’ since its inception. The tour will highlight some of the best eateries, bars, and convenience stores in the city of St John’s.

To join the tour or to get further information, call DeFreitas on 775-0775.