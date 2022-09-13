British High Commissioner to Eastern Caribbean pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth

- Advertisement -

British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Scott Furssedonn-Wood, has issued a personal statement reflecting on Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years of service.

He described the Queen’s death on September 8, at the age of 96, as a moment of “profound significance” for the United Kingdom.

“It is a time of great sadness, as we mourn the loss of our Queen and a figure who has been in our lives for as long as almost anyone can remember. It’s also a time for us to reflect on her extraordinary life,” he said in a statement.

“We reflect on her reign of 70 years, the longest in British history, her lifetime of dedication to the United Kingdom, to the other countries where she was head of state and to the Commonwealth.

“As we say our final farewells to the Queen, the United Kingdom also begins a new era – a new reign with our new King, King Charles III, a man for whom I worked for four years when he was the Prince of Wales.

“It was the greatest privilege of my life to serve him as his Deputy Private Secretary. I know something of his commitment to duty, to service and I’m sure he will continue in the proud tradition that his mother embodied for so many years,” Furssedonn-Wood added.