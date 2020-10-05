Circle K cleans up Pensioners Beach

Spread the love













The Antigua State College Circle K Club carried out a beach clean-up at Pensioners Beach, St. John’s on Saturday, October 2, 2020. Over 20 members of that club turned out and actively participated. They were accompanied by faculty member Ms. Joanna Archibald along with Kiwanis Club of St. John’s Antigua Advisors – DLG Griffith Joseph and Secretary Mandi Thomas. KCSJA’s new president, Nieka Bowens, also pitched in. The Circle K was joined by members of the International Coastal Clean-up Group who took records of the various items and quantities found on the beach.

The Antigua State College Circle K Club is a junior club of Kiwanis Club of St. John’s Antigua (KCSJA).

The Kiwanis Club of St. John’s Antigua has many planned projects for the new year.

Kiwanians are international volunteers improving the world through service to children and communities. Kiwanis’ members help shelter the homeless, feed the hungry, mentor the disadvantaged, and care for the sick. They develop youth as leaders, build playgrounds, raise funds for pediatric research, and much more. (Photos courtesy Kiwanis Club of St John’s Antigua)