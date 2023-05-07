CIBC First Caribbean’s Hike for the Cure was a great success A Pre-Walk for the Cure Event

- Advertisement -

Hike for the Cure held on Saturday 29th April has been described as a great success. This was the start of one of the pre-events in the build-up to the 12th anniversary edition of CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure, later this year.

This year’s Hike for the Cure was held on the west coast of Antigua in the Pearns Point area, starting from Hermitage Bay, along the coastline and back through the trails to end at Hermitage Bay. Approximately 100 persons participated.

Natasha Charles, one of the bank’s organisers said that the idea of this hike started in 2021 as due to the restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, a way had to be found to maintain the focus on the well-known cancer walk.

“Life has returned to normal now following the pandemic, but we decided to maintain the Hike for the Cure as an additional activity as we build up for the Walk for the Cure scheduled for October,” she said.

Ms Charles thanked all those who participated in the hike and appealed to everyone to get involved in supporting efforts to raise awareness of the effects of cancer. The organisers also thanked their sponsors, A.S Bryden, Sagicor, Mega Distributors and Frank B. Armstrong.

The funds generated from the walk are used primarily to assist with the purchase and maintenance of equipment used in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and also to support cancer patients.

Funds are also used to provide assistance, care and counselling to patients and their families as well as to raise awareness and stress the importance of early detection, through education campaigns across the region.

Last year’s Walk for the Cure raised EC$65,000 which was donated to the Oncology Department of the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre and the Breast Friends Organisation.