Church members injured in road accident

Nine people including women and children were rushed to
the hospital following a traffic collision on the corner of St
Mary’s and Temple Streets earlier today.
Details surrounding the incident remain sketchy at this
time, however initial reports from the police are that
the accident occurred shortly after 2 pm today.
Two vans, a Honda Step wagon C16597 and the other – C14963,
were travelling opposite directions when they
collided at the junction forcing the van C14963 to
flipped on its side and landing in a ditch.
Police say the driver of the Step wagon escaped
unharmed while the other passengers in the vehicle had
cuts and bruises.
The vehicle with the injured passengers was transporting
church members. This was evident by the name of the
organization that was printed on the side.