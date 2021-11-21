Church members injured in road accident

Nine people including women and children were rushed to

the hospital following a traffic collision on the corner of St

Mary’s and Temple Streets earlier today.



Details surrounding the incident remain sketchy at this

time, however initial reports from the police are that

the accident occurred shortly after 2 pm today.



Two vans, a Honda Step wagon C16597 and the other – C14963,

were travelling opposite directions when they

collided at the junction forcing the van C14963 to

flipped on its side and landing in a ditch.



Police say the driver of the Step wagon escaped

unharmed while the other passengers in the vehicle had

cuts and bruises.



The vehicle with the injured passengers was transporting

church members. This was evident by the name of the

organization that was printed on the side.