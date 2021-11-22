Senior netball team continue dominant showing

By Carlena Knight

It was another dominant performance by the Senior Women’s Netball team as they recorded their fourth win in four appearances at the Battle of the Saints tournament in St. Maarten yesterday morning.

The Wadadli Girls trounced the home team 67-24 to move their record to 4-0.

In their other appearances, they defeated St. Maarten 57-37 on Saturday night with goal-shooter Rayana Regis banking 24 of her 29 attempts and veteran, Amey Lake scoring 29 from 31 attempts. Seymone Parkes also added to the tally sinking four of five.

A few hours earlier, Antigua and Barbuda won 72-25 and 52-30 on Friday night in their first showing.

Antigua and Barbuda and St. Maarten were the only two participating teams in the tournament as Guadeloupe and St. Kitts pulled out.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) and Coach of the team, Karen Joseph, commended the girls on their dominant performance.

This, she mentioned is just great preparation as they prepare for the OECS International Series in February in Dominica.

“Overall, I think the team is playing very well. They have been executing what they have been taught, great team work, defensive strategy, attacking strategy and I must say they are executing a lot of tactics we worked on, and I am very pleased with their performances. I must say that at the end of the day, these games are just in preparation for the upcoming tournament in Dominica, so I am seeing some good camaraderie for the girls going forward in that series,” Joseph said while speaking to this newsroom after the team’s victory on Sunday morning.

With just one game left before the conclusion of the ranking tournament, Joseph explained their focus will now turn to preparations for the upcoming regional tournament.

“When we return, I think we will take a two-week break and then go back out to training. The girls need to get in shape with certain aspects of the game, but I am really pleased overall, and as I said, two weeks break and then we will go back into training. Not on an everyday basis, but at least twice a week for now, and then we will increase as the Christmas season passes, we will increase to everyday training practice,” Joseph added.

Antigua and Barbuda recorded its best finish in over five years in netball when in 2019, the national team grabbed a second-place finish at an international ranking tournament.