Christian Coleman sets championship record

March 5, 2018 BBC The Big Scores No comments

Pic Source: Googleimages.com

American Christian Coleman set a championship record as he claimed gold over 60m at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

The 21-year-old, who set a world record of 6.34 seconds in February, led from the start in the final, clocking 6.37.

He saw off China’s Su Bingtian (6.42), with USA’s Ronnie Baker third (6.44), but Britain’s CJ Ujah was disqualified for a false start in the semi-finals.

“I’ve been working so hard. I’m truly blessed,” Coleman told BBC Sport.

“I felt good out of the blocks. I knew I had to just stand up, finish through and get it.”

Expectations of Coleman grew markedly when he took a world record which had stood for almost 20 years from USA’s former Olympic 100m champion Maurice Greene just two weeks before the championships.

He rose to global prominence at last year’s outdoor World Championships, claiming silver in both the 4x100m relay and notably in the men’s 100m, behind compatriot Justin Gatlin.

He told BBC Sport: “Nobody really remembers second and I’ve felt that twice. I used that as motivation and hopefully I come out with a few golds.” (BBC Sport)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.