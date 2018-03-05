PMS edge out Antigua Grammar in School Basketball league

Princess Margaret School (PMS) edged out former champions, Antigua Grammar School (AGS), 17-16, in the Mini-boy’s Secondary division of the Cool and Smooth Inter-School Basketball league last Friday at the JSC Sports Complex.

Darel Westford and Jahbari Knowles led the victors with a combined 13 points while Kristian Winter and Jahmali Liverpool sank 6 and 5 points respectively.

“I felt good about our win. We made a lot of bad passes but we came back,” said Westford.

Defending Senior Girl’s champions, Antigua Girls High School (AGHS) suffered yet another loss as they fell to Christ the King High School (CKHS), 35-7.

Nia Coates was an unstoppable force as she drilled 16 points while Hannah Ralph netted 5 points for AGHS.

St. Joseph’s Academy (SJA) recorded yet another victory in the Senior boy’s division as they ran a clinic on St. Mary’s Secondary School (SMSS), 49-13.

Dalelante Phillip led the charge for SJA with his 14-point performance while Amir Williams sank 6 for St. Mary’s.

Games will continue today as Ottos Comprehensive will face Clare Hall Secondary at 2:45 p.m. in the Junior boy’s division while at 3:30 p.m., Princess Margaret will battle St. Anthony’s Secondary in the Senior girl’s category.

In the Senior boy’s division at 4:30 p.m., Princess Margaret will play Antigua State College.

All games will be played at the JSC Sports Complex.