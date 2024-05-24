Chloé Ambrose completes Masters in Public Health, hoping to benefit local healthcare

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

Chloé Ambrose, daughter of legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Curtly Ambrose, is blazing her own trail in the field of public health.

After completing her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, Chloé earned her Master’s in Public Health with a focus on global health.

She plans to pursue a doctoral programme next year to further her education and skills.

Chloé was inspired to enter the public health field after observing healthcare inequities and barriers to accessing care, especially in lower- and middle-income countries.

“I do believe that healthcare is a right and it should be awarded to people,” she stated.

“We shouldn’t have to have those barriers in between people and having access to necessary resources which are needed to actually survive and live a meaningful life.”

During her studies, she volunteered at hospitals and realised she wanted to contribute to positive change by taking a humanistic, community-oriented approach to healthcare delivery.

Her goal is to help build frameworks that enable people globally to achieve optimal health.

“A lot of times we think that people should work out, eat well,” Chloé explained.

“But sometimes there’s a systemic issue that we have to address for people … if the systems are poor, then they don’t have the capacity to live how they should.”

Chloé Ambrose

Chloé’s doctoral studies will focus on public health research, implementation science, and health policy.

She aims to develop solutions tailored to the unique healthcare systems and needs of her home country.

While forging her own distinguished path, Chloé acknowledges it has been challenging at times to step out of the shadow of her famous father, Sir Curtly Ambrose, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of cricket.

However, she has worked to overcome any anxiety about making her own name for herself.

“I’m an adult now, I’m able to navigate that in a way to separate … my dad has his accomplishments, but I’m also creating my own lane and legacy within this world, the same way he did,” she reflected.

“I feel motivated now by his accomplishment in putting his all into whatever he does – that’s something that drives me.”

When asked what advice she would give to her younger self, Chloé offered these words of wisdom.

“I would first like to tell myself to take a deep breath, and to understand that challenges are going to occur within your life … You have to know how to build resilience.”

She emphasised the importance of staying true to oneself, saying, “I would definitely tell myself to trust myself and to stay the course, because what I’m doing is meaningful work … I would tell myself not to worry too much, that everything will work out.”

Chloé also shared heartfelt guidance for young girls who are trying to find their direction in life.

“I will tell that young girl to sit down and write down the things that you are passionate about, the things that you feel truly aligned with, truly fulfilled by, things that make you feel satisfied in what you’re doing.”

She also encouraged them to connect with others who share their passions and to keep an open mind, saying: “You have what it takes; you are capable to do the job, no matter how big it may seem. Get clear on your ‘why’ and ensure that all your actions are aligned with that.”

With her commitment to rigorous research, diverse partnerships, and evidence-based solutions, Chloé Ambrose is poised to make a meaningful impact in advancing health equity on a global scale.

She is currently gaining valuable experience as a health policy intern while interviewing for research scientist positions.

Chloé also hinted at an exciting project launch coming later this year – a development to watch in this inspiring young woman’s promising career.