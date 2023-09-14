Chief Magistrate’s disciplinary hearing wraps up with five more charges imposed during proceedings

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The disciplinary hearing concerning embattled Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh has come to an end, albeit with unexpected developments.

Reports indicate that the proceedings, which commenced on September 4, concluded after just a few days. However, during the course of the hearing, five additional charges were added to the existing ones.

Walsh, who has held the position of Chief Magistrate for the past 12 years, was suspended by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission (JLSC) on July 20, with full pay until further notice. This suspension followed the issuance of at least 10 disciplinary charges on July 12.

Among the initial charges were allegations of her failure to transmit funds to the government treasury, and the destruction of magistrates’ notes, vouchers, and government property. The exact nature of the five new charges introduced during the disciplinary hearing remains unclear.

The parties involved in the proceedings are expected to submit written arguments, after which the tribunal will deliver its decision.

The JLSC has been investigating Chief Magistrate Walsh for several months. The probe was initiated following allegations of misconduct, brought to the commission’s attention by the Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

A previous attempt by the PS to launch an investigation in 2022 was superseded when the matter was referred to a higher authority.

Subsequently, the commission continued its investigation and appointed Justice Godfrey Smith to lead the inquiry, affording Walsh an opportunity to provide her response prior to formal charges being laid.

Walsh sought an interim injunction to halt the disciplinary proceedings, contending that her suspension was unlawful and an abuse of process.

However, on September 4, her request for interim relief was denied by Judge Jan Drysdale, who ruled that there was insufficient evidence to support allegations of an abuse of process by the commission in exercising its statutory power to suspend.

Consequently, the disciplinary hearing began shortly thereafter, with a panel of judges who form the tribunal overseeing the proceedings.

Chief Magistrate Walsh was represented by a legal team consisting of attorneys Kendrickson Kentish, Leon ‘Chaku’ Symister, Wendel Robinson and Cherise Archibald.