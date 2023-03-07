Chief Magistrate testifies against Washington Bramble

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The first few witnesses took the stand yesterday in a trial against social media personality Washington Bramble.

The 41-year-old is said to have made remarks on Facebook in February last year about Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh for the purpose of insulting, intimidating, causing hatred, and causing enmity.

Yesterday, she told the court that she is “absolutely not guilty” of the charges, prompting the immediate start of her trial.

Walsh was the first to give evidence, telling the court that she has been “aware” of Bramble for about 20 years during which time she observed one case involving the defendant as a prosecutor in the High Court, and convicted her in another matter as Chief Magistrate.

She said that after sending Bramble – who is transgender – to prison the “onslaught” began.

Walsh told the court that the defendant said “all manner of evil” about her on Facebook, including matters of her personal life.

“It embarrassed me. It affected me mentally. I’m human,” she opined.

She went on to say that she “never interfered with this man” yet Bramble has “ton of conduct” whenever the defendant sees her anywhere.

Walsh then reflected on two posts that were sent to her by WhatsApp in February 2022 by her clerk.

Bramble interrupted the witness at that point, claiming that the evidence was “hearsay”.

The prosecution, however, argued that the witness was merely sharing what she observed with her own eyes.

Walsh sided with the prosecution and allowed the witness to continue.

Walsh then shared two posts that she was sent, one of which included her photo and one which spoke about all magistrates.

She said upon seeing the posts she reported the matter to the police.

“I was fed up. I’m not interfering with that man and this is just a continuous thing. I just said enough is enough,” Walsh said.

She said the posts made her “upset, annoyed, disgusted, embarrassed because the implications are hurtful and not true”.

Bramble then cross-examined the witness herself since she had not secured legal counsel.

She asked the witness if she saw the posts on Facebook herself and the complainant indicated that she is not on the social media site.

“I put to you that you were not able to verify the posts,” the defendant said.

“I can see,” Walsh responded.

The tension between the two was palpable as Bramble continued to impute that the complainant has motives to lie.

“Is it true than you have a longstanding vendetta against me?” Bramble asked.

“I don’t know I know of you,” Walsh responded.

The defendant then asserted that the complainant refused to “take a matter” where she was assaulted because of her gender identity.

She also questioned if the Walsh had not said on one occasion that she is “not representing no ‘antiman’ with braids”.

Walsh denied all of the assertions.

Further to that, Bramble attempted to put the witness’s character into disrepute by mentioning other conflicts that were broadcast by the media.

The defendant’s line of questioning was shot down.

Thereafter, a few police witnesses testified to their involvement in the case.

Constable Amethyst George shared that she observed the defendant’s interview and she not only denied the accusations but also did not sign the interview form.

Aleta Francis from the Serious Crimes Unit was then grilled briefly by the witness as to how she came by the defendant’s electronic devices and she was adamant that she got them from the defendant’s person.

Another constable from the Serious Crimes Unit, Kenroy Beazer, then told the court that he was a signatory to a consent form to search the phone of a court clerk.

Bramble queried why that individual’s phone was searched and the witness said that it contained crucial evidence in the form of screenshots.

The trial is set to continue this morning.