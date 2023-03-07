Boyd sentenced for murder of partner

- Advertisement -

Linsome Boyd has been sentenced to 15 years for murder and 18 months for wounding.

Fifty-four-year-old Linsome Boyd was sentenced today for the murder of Passport Division worker, 47-year-old Althea Henry, and severely injuring her son, Tajma Francis, who was 21 at the time.

Henry’s body was discovered at her Cashew Hill home on the afternoon of 20 June 2021 with what appeared to be multiple wounds.

Her son was rushed to the hospital with injuries to his upper body and left eye received during an altercation with Boyd.

