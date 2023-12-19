Chef Simpson’s Christmas tradition: Creating  gingerbread real estate

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

[email protected]

In communities across Antigua and Barbuda, one sure indicator that Christmas is in the air is that neighbours start cleaning, sprucing up, decorating their homes, and playing Christmas music.

However, for the neighbours of Executive Chef Colleen Simpson, the surest indicator is probably when the smell of gingerbread begins wafting from her home in Freeman’s Village.

Every year since 1994, Simpson has undertaken the task of building a gingerbread house straight from the movies, displaying her great love for the Christmas season.

This venture into candy real estate began during her time in college where she made mini gingerbread houses in pastry class.

This year’s gingerbread house (photos courtesy Executive Chef Colleen Simpson)

“We used to build them in our pastry classes and then put them in the pantry, which is open to the public for sale,” she said.

Not only was building them enjoyable, but seeing the awe-filled reactions of patrons who viewed and purchased them was a source of joy.

Over her many years of building gingerbread houses, the creations have increased in size. This year’s house, which measures approximately 18 by 18 inches (length of the house and roof width) features a wide range of candy including mini snickers and candy canes.

A striking feature besides the pathway of round cookies and the brightly coloured front door, is a group of five Santas, one of which appears to be on his way down the chimney.

The entire project took around two hours per day over the span of six days, and it will take a similar gruelling effort to disable the candy cottage in the new year.

Fun fact, everything that makes up the house is edible. That is, except the cotton balls mimicking snow, and the wrappers for the candies.

As for what happens to all of the candy? They’re given to others to enjoy.

“I normally like to package the candy and give them to the neighbourhood kids and to some of my co-workers,” Simpson explained.

The gingerbread, however, isn’t given away as it’s stale by the time the project is dismantled.

In addition to continuing her yearly tradition, the executive chef who heads the National School Meals Programme, intends to pass on her wealth of cooking knowledge to the young people in her village of residence.

“One of my plans actually coming up for the new year is to do some volunteer cooking classes with the Grade Six students at the Freeman’s Village Primary School,” she shared.

And Chef Simpson confirmed that making gingerbread houses during the Christmas season will certainly be a staple in the classes.