Celebrity couple to tie the knot in Antigua this weekend

by Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Love is in the air and with June being coined as the romance month for Antigua and Barbuda, one celebrity couple will be tying the knot this weekend.

Grammy award-winning 90s R&B singer-songwriter Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ Redd and Jamaican-born Theresa O’Neal, Managing Director of Realemn Productions which manages public relations for several Broadway shows like MJ the Musical and For Colored Girls, will be taking part in the destinations wedding initiative recently relaunched by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA).

The couple, along with ABTA officials, were present at a brief press conference at ring sponsors Abbott’s Jewellers’ Heritage Quay branch.

ABTA CEO Colin James declared it a “great time for love” in Antigua and Barbuda.

“Today is a very, very special day. It’s June, it’s the month of romance and here in Antigua and Barbuda it’s really a great time, and I want to thank Jeff and Theresa for participating in the competition and winning.

“You know when I heard the story of this lovely couple, his first words to her were ‘you’re beautiful’ and now they are here in the most beautiful destination in the world to actually get married and it cements Antigua and Barbuda’s position as … the most romantic destination,” James said.

James also thanked all the other sponsors and personnel who will be playing a part in the wedding ceremony at the Carlisle Bay resort on Saturday.

Both Redd and O’Neal thanked Antiguan and Barbudan officials for their efforts in creating perfect wedding memories for them.

The destination wedding initiative integrates authentic elements and traditions that are unique to Antigua and Barbuda and highlights the ease of getting married here since there is no residency requirement.

The initiative offers a couple the opportunity to come to the country, celebrate and cement their love with a once in a lifetime destination wedding. This year’s competition was a scaled-back affair but previous contests have invited couples to submit a video or story, detailing why they believe they should win the all-expenses paid nuptials.

The dress, rings, venue, reception, bridal party and accommodation are just a few of the features included in the package, free of charge.

Redd and O’Neal will also travel to Barbuda for a special day of splendour.