Celebration of Carl Joseph’s life to be broadcast Friday

Friends and associates of late Observer journalist and popular swim coach Carl Joseph are invited to tune into Observer radio 91.1FM at 10am Friday for a special celebration of his life.

The broadcast is in collaboration with Joseph’s family and will be aired at the same time his private funeral takes place at Straffie’s Funeral Home.

Joseph died on March 28 at the age of 39. He is preceded in death by his father Carlton Joseph and leaves to mourn his mother Elizabeth Skerrett Joseph, daughter Alyssa Watkins, mother of his child Elisabeth Watkins, and sister Lisa Joseph.

A long-standing Observer employer, Joseph was well known to both radio listeners and Daily Observer readers. His first position at the company was as co-host of the Good Morning Jojo sports show in 2012. He went on to produce and host Voice of the People. He also served as station manager at ZDK Liberty Radio for a time.

Joseph’s colleagues remembered him as a man dedicated to his craft, honest, straightforward and hard-working.

He was a leading light in the sports arena too. As co-founder of Marlin Swim Club, he taught numerous local youngsters to swim and build up their confidence in the water. Members of the swimming fraternity said Joseph had a passion for teaching children and helping them reach their potential.