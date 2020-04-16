Man accused of cutlass attack appears in court

The man accused of chopping two children and a woman with a cutlass last Saturday appeared in court for the first time yesterday.

Jared Robinson, 31, of Swetes, is charged with attempted murder and malicious damage.

He is on remand in prison and is scheduled to return to court next Wednesday, where the case is likely to be committed to the High Court.

One of his victims, an eight-year-old girl, remains in hospital. Her mother Tanisha Gregory, also injured in the attack, said her daughter was “doing well” and she hoped the child would be discharged today or tomorrow.

Gregory, 30, and the other victim – Robinson’s 14-year-old cousin – were discharged from hospital earlier this week.