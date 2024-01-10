Celebrating the life and legacy of Ricardo Drue

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The Holy Family Cathedral resonated with heartfelt memories as artists, family and friends gathered yesterday to celebrate the life of Ricardo Robert Barriteau Drue, reflecting on his legacy.

Minister of Creative Industries Daryll Matthew set the tone for the service by emphasising the significance of time, acknowledging Drue’s impactful use of it; “2023 was his time,” said the minister.

Thereafter, many tributes painted a touching portrait of the 38-year-old, not only as a talented artist but as a compassionate friend, loving father, devoted son, caring brother, and cherished family member.

Friends fondly recalled Drue’s intuitive messages, valuable advice, and perfectly timed calls that left a lasting impact.

Among the touching tributes were heartfelt stories from Drue’s close friends, who delved into cherished memories.

Vincentian soca star Gamal Doyle, also known as Skinny Fabulous, spoke of Drue’s knack for saying just the right things. He was “always spot on in saying the things I wanted to hear”, he said.

Mourners spanning the arenas of entertainment, politics and civic life joined Ricardo Drue’s family and friends at Tuesday’s service (Photos by Johnny Jno-Baptiste)

St Lucian soca sensation Teddyson John, while struggling to deliver his tribute, shared that Ricardo was “down to earth, humble and somebody you could talk to”.

Beyond his musical prowess, the reigning road march king of Antigua was remembered as a devoted father by his three eldest sons who were part of the eulogy.

His eldest son credited him with sparking his love for basketball, while another son recounted Drue’s motivational words before games or tests, instilling confidence in their abilities.

“Our father was the reason I love the sport of basketball today,” his eldest son said.

He recalled that, when he was about 10, Ricardo saw him trying to play with a basketball and taught him how to play.

“I just wish he could see how better I will get at the sport,” he said.

Another of Ricardo’s sons said that he motivated the five children before any game or test.

“He always used to say Drues are great,” he recalled.

He then said to the audience, “not many of us may carry the last name but I want to tell everyone here that you guys are great”.

Ricardo’s brother, Nicholas Quinn, spoke of the love they shared, acknowledging their differences but expressing pride in his brother’s achievements.

“To the Vagabond, to the Professional, to Mr Mash-Up, broski, you did it and you did it well. We love you and we are proud of you. Long live Ricardo Drue,” he exclaimed.

His mother Nicola Barriteau also added a special touch to the eulogy in an emotional message where she likened Drue to a hero, saying “even though he passed on he still saves the day leaving unforgettable memories and good times”.

Despite the shattered hearts of those present, Nicola found solace in imagining the humorous advice her late son would give her, bringing a bittersweet smile even in the midst of grief.

She said he would say, “mother get it together because you know you will look like Morticia from the Addams Family”.

Ricardo Drue is the father of four boys, Jaden, Caleb, Arin and TJ, and one daughter Lily who is the youngest.

His daughter is the product of his relationship with fellow soca star Patrice Roberts who he proposed to on stage in Antigua in 2022 and was in attendance at yesterday’s service.

The funeral was well attended by fans, friends, family, politicians and fellow artists who also included Destra Garcia, Asa Banton, King Bubba, Claudette Peters, Tian Winter, Menace XL and others.

Born in Antigua and Barbuda, raised in Trinidad and Tobago, and later living in Florida, Drue returned regularly to his homeland, determined to elevate his craft and showcase Antigua and Barbuda on the world stage.

While the circumstances of his passing remain unclear, the sorrowful reality of Drue’s departure on December 12 has left a void in the hearts of many.

The touching tributes shared at the funeral serve as a testament to the enduring impact of Ricardo Robert Barriteau Drue’s life and the love he shared with those who had the privilege of knowing him.

As the soca community grapples with the loss of one of its brightest stars, Drue’s legacy lives on through his music and the memories he created with those who loved him.

Ricardo Drue leaves behind a legacy of hit songs to include Vagabond, Professional, Last Man Standing, Tornado, Socaholic and Toxic Love, the latter he sang alongside Roberts.