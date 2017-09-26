CDEMA stretched thin after Irma and Maria

Ronald Jackson, executive director of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency and Management Agency (CDEMA), said that the severity of the devastation caused by hurricanes Irma and Maria, have not only challenged the immediate countries, but also the regional agency that is assisting with the relief efforts.

Speaking on OBSERVER AM yesterday, Jackson said that CDEMA has never before dealt with multijurisdictional disasters within such a short time frame.

“So many islands in the Caribbean are being impacted all at once, and at such high magnitude. We have had countries like Grenada and Jamaica which have had tremendous, widespread impact from hurricanes. This is now several that has led to the mobilisation of the regional response, across a wider geographic space, within the space of less than seven days,” he said.

