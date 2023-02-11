CDEMA hosts Connecting Crisis Communications Changemakers workshop in Miami, Florida

- Advertisement -

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Journalists, disaster officials, editors, and other players in disaster management left a two-day workshop in Miami, Florida with a better understanding of how to communicate effectively during a crisis and the critical role the media plays in the process.

This was one of the primary objectives of TechCamp Bridgetown, which was held from February 8-9 by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) coordinating unit through funding from the United States Embassy in Bridgetown Barbados.

Another important focus was to expose professionals from the CDEMA participating states, including Antigua and Barbuda, to expert training to boost their capacity to provide accurate information to the public before, during, and after the impact of natural, manmade, and biological hazards.

Communication and Public Relations Specialist at CDEMA, Keith Goddard told Wednesday’s opening ceremony that while disaster is not often regarded as topical unless there is an incident, there is a lot of important information that the agency wishes to share with the public audience in the Caribbean.

He said once media practitioners and others are fully aware of the functions and the primary goals of the Barbados-based institution, they will be fully equipped to ask the right questions and better prepare the public about the importance of preparedness even outside of the June to November window of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

“CDEMA is always in high gear because we are always in preparation at CDEMA,” Goddard said.

Public Affairs Officer at the US Embassy in Barbados, Donald Maynard, expressed gratitude to CDEMA for the efforts made to organise the forum which was paused two years ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The topics covered during the informative sessions were Project Management for sustainable growth, Open Data and Mapping, Finding the truth in a rapidly changing environment, understanding the role of the media in communicating in the disaster management cycle, and communicating quickly and effectively in a crisis: a road map for best practices.

The sessions were facilitated by Programs Director of Oxche Gia Castello, Dan Joseph; Data Tech Manager at American Red Cross, Sonia Schott; Content Manager at Schott International Consulting, Media Officer at Oxfam Karelia Pallan; and Clive Murray, Community Resilience Specialist at CDEMA.

Antigua and Barbuda was represented by Theresa Goodwin of Observer/Newsco Limited and Nasheta Richards of the state broadcasting services, ABS Radio and Television.

Other countries represented included Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Bahamas, Guyana, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, and Trinidad and Tobago.