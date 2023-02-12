Delarno Davis Charged for Robbing a Corn Alley Store

- Advertisement -

The police arrested and charged 18-year-old Delarno Davis of Golden Grove Extension with robbery.

The accused is alleged to have armed himself with a firearm and entered a Corn Alley store and robbed the owners of almost $31,000 dollars’ worth of jewellery and electronic items.

The items include one hundred and twenty-seven rings; five wristwatches, seven neck chains along with fifteen pendants; two bracelets, two Fire Tablets, three mobile phones and an undisclosed sum of cash, which all amount to EC $30,973.00.

The alleged incident occurred around 3:30 pm on 7th February. He will be expected to appear before the Court sometime this week.