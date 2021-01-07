Cassandra Pringle to be laid to rest next week

Spread the love













By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Beloved mother-of-two Cassandra Pringle will be laid to rest in her native Dominica following a funeral service slated for January 16.

Pringle, a former executive assistant of Jump 268, died on New Year’s Day in the presence of her family, months after she was diagnosed with stage four cancer.

At the time of her death, Pringle, 37, was attempting to raise US$40,000 to facilitate testing to determine the type of cancer she had, and possible treatment.

The Dominican native has been described as a beautiful soul by friends and family in the ‘nature isle’ and many others in Antigua who say they were fortunate to have met her.

The deceased, better known as “Cassie”, leaves to mourn her husband Robert Pringle and her two sons, Jayden Hypolite and Frankie Thomas.

The funeral service will be broadcast live on Kairi FM’s Facebook page.