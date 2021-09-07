Case of fireman accused of stealing cash from XPZ supermarket adjourned again

By Latrishka Thomas

The senior police officer who allegedly stole a large sum of money from the XPZ supermarket which was gutted by fire in early June, will not have to answer to the charges against him until November 22.

Glenroy Weekes was arrested and charged with larceny, the unlawful possession of a firearm, and the unlawful possession of ammunition just a day after the alleged arson.

This was as a result of a report made on the day of the incident where Weekes, a fireman, was said to have stolen US $3,000 along with personal items from the supermarket on Sir Sydney Walling Highway while his colleagues were attempting to put out the flames which engulfed the supermarket.

During their investigation, the police are said to have recovered an unlicensed firearm and ammunition at his home.

Weekes was suspended pending the determination of the charges against him.

When the officer with 40 years’ service appeared in St John’s Magistrates’ Court yesterday, his legal representatives, Leon Symister and Lawrence Daniels, indicated that they haven’t received the police file despite requesting disclosure at his first court hearing three months ago.

On the last occasion, Magistrate Conliffe Clarke gave the prosecution 21 days to disclose the file.

The case was then adjourned until September 6.

But yesterday, the prosecution had to be given an additional week to pass on the file to the defense to allow for the defendant to enter a plea at his next hearing in about three months.

Weekes is presently out on bail having been granted temporary release in the in the sum of $25,000 — with a $7,500 cash component — by High Court Judge Colin Williams in mid-June.

Magistrate Clarke did not have jurisdiction to grant bail.