Case committed for man charged with forging job letter

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A case involving a man who has been accused of uttering a job letter has been committed to the September assizes.

In February 2020, the accused reportedly went to Advance Caribbean Antigua Ltd and made a loan application for $9,000.

As a part of the application process, the accused allegedly submitted a job letter which indicated that he was employed by Roberts Construction Co Ltd’s Jumby Bay facility; he also attached pay-slips for two months and two forms of government issued identification.

On the same day he was granted an $8,000 loan and was reportedly given two salary deduction forms to submit to his employer for authorisation, with which he later returned, signed and stamped by the Human Resources Manager and Accountant.

He was then issued a standard loan agreement which he agreed to and affixed his signature before receiving the cheque.

In mid-June 2020, the complainant realised that no payments had been made by the defendant since the loan had been granted and a call was made to his human resource manager.

Based on the information he received, he contacted other loan facilities granted to other employees from the same organisation, and observed that those accounts were no longer being serviced, and the organisation was not the same construction company they had done business with for years.

The Criminal Investigations Department was therefore alerted.

The accused appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh on Thursday and was told that his case will be sent up to the High Court where it can be called any time after September 1.