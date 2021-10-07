Case against trio accused of Nigel Christian’s murder pushed back to February 2022

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

An end to the murder case of Nigel Christian is still nowhere in sight as the committal hearing has once again been pushed back.

In fact, the three men who have been charged with the murder of the high-ranking Customs official will have to wait almost four more months to find out if the police have mounted enough evidence against them.

On July 10, 2020, Christian was abducted from his Mckinnons home, and the 44-year-old’s bullet-riddled body was found in the Thibou’s area hours later.

It wasn’t until April this year that two men – Lasean Bully, 30, of Cashew Hill and Wayne Thomas, 28, of Hatton- were charged with the killing.

Thirty-year-old Saleim Harrigan of Greenbay was charged a few days later.

Since then, their committal hearing had been delayed twice, since the prosecution was awaiting certain evidence.

Yesterday, the trio again appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court and were told that they will have to return on February 2, 2022 for Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards to decide whether there is a prima facie case against them because the prosecution is still awaiting information from a law enforcement entity. If the matter is sent up to the High Court, the men will be arraigned and should they plead not guilty, they will stand trial for the offence.