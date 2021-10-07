Case adjourned for youngster charged with armed robbery

February 7, 2022, is the new date given to hear the case of a youth accused of robbing two women of their vehicle.

Rasheed Daley, 20, of Cooks New Extension, is said to have taken the blue Toyota Vitz – valued at around $17,000 – from the women at Ffryes Estate on November 12 last year.

He is also accused of robbing the pair of their mobile phones, jewellery, and around $800 in cash. The vehicle was later recovered by police in the Golden Grove area.

The youngster first appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court in June to face two counts of armed robbery, but the matter was adjourned to October 6 and he was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.

Daley subsequently obtained bail in the High Court.

Yesterday, he came to court with his lawyer, Pete-Semaj McKnight and the prosecution asked for an adjournment date.

McKnight argued that the police should have gotten somewhere with their investigation by now since Daley was first questioned in November last year and released.

Nevertheless, the case was pushed to next year and could be sent up to the higher court.

Daley is also said to have robbed a shop owner in Bendals on November 13, 2020, of almost $3,000 and other valuable items.