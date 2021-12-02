27.1 C
The Big Stories

Case adjourned for trio accused of throwing missiles at ‘Freedom Fighters’ protest

Horan George, Dwayne Desilva and Terry Viville

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The three men charged with throwing missiles during clashes with police arising from the notorious ‘Freedom Fighters’ protest, will have to wait until next year to defend themselves against the charge.

Dwayne Desilva, Horan ‘Hammer Pump’ George and Terry Viville were charged days after the August 8 uprising which saw participants tear-gassed and rubber bullets fired by police.

The demonstration was staged in protest at various Covid-related measures including the state of emergency and mandatory vaccines.

When they made their first court appearance, they were granted bail of $5,000, each with a $500 cash component.

Their lawyers had asked that the entering of pleas be deferred until the case file is disclosed.

The matter was therefore adjourned until November 30.

But when George, 46, Viville, 22, and Desilva, 23, appeared on Tuesday they were told that they will have to wait another two months to state whether they did or did not commit the offence.

The trio will return before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke on February 22, 14 days after the two women charged with organising the protest are also scheduled to be back in court.

Donette Simon, of Tindale Road, and Shenel Williams, of Villa, are jointly accused of “organising a prohibited public meeting” and participating in said event.

Williams was also charged with incitement and encouraging unlawful behaviour.

Their case was also adjourned last week and they will be answering to the charges on February 8.

