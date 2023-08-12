Case adjourned for mother and daughter charged with serious traffic offences

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The police officer and her daughter who are allegedly implicated in the events leading up to a fatal collision, have seen the hearing of their case postponed by nearly three months.

Tulip Horsford and La-Shanti Cooper have been charged with distinct traffic offences related to the accident that occurred a few months ago.

At around 2am on May 18, police officers responded to reports of an accident on All Saints Road in the vicinity of John I race track.

When they got there, they found that a Toyota BB Motor car owned by Horsford had crashed.

According to reports, Horsford’s daughter, Cooper, was driving the vehicle from east to west at a high speed when she lost control of the car. The vehicle then skidded off to the southern side of the road and collided with a column, and the impact propelled the car to the northern side of the road.

Keane Gregoire, an alleged passenger in the vehicle, sustained multiple injuries and died in the hospital the following day.

It was then rumoured that Cooper, 19, denied being the driver of the vehicle and instead told the police that the driver fled the scene.

After thoroughly investigating the matter, the police charged Cooper, the holder of a learner’s permit, for driving without a licensed driver present, driving without L plates, driving while not covered by the car’s insurance, driving without a licence, and causing the death of Gregoire by driving dangerously.

Horsford, a veteran of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda with more than two decades of service, found herself facing legal consequences as well. Horsford was charged with permitting her daughter to operate her vehicle without the requisite insurance coverage.

The two appeared in court for the second time this week and were given a new date for their committal hearing: November 7, 2023.