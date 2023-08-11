‘Flag Man’ and Superintendent Michael among honorees at Governor General’s investiture ceremony

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Governor General Sir Rodney Williams has recognised five individuals for their dedication and commitment to the nation at an investiture ceremony yesterday.

Included among the recipients were Head of the Criminal Investigations Department Superintendent Lisborn Michael who received the Silver Award for Faithful Service in National Security and Hilson Joseph, locally known as the ‘Flag Man’ receiving the Bronze Award for Faithful Service to the Nation, particularly in the development of national pride.

Additionally, former credit unionist and accountant Carmen Antonio received the Gold Service Award, former educator Vincent Benjamin received the Silver Service Award, and Romancier Edwards received the Halo Hero Humanitarian Award.

Sir Rodney lauded their contributions as leaving an “indelible mark on our society, embodying the very essence of what it means to serve.”

“Your selflessness and devotion serve as an inspiration to all of us- a reminder that by working together, we can achieve remarkable feats and create a brighter future for Antigua and Barbuda,” Sir Rodney said.

Superintendent Michael has been in law enforcement for the last 34 years, mostly as an investigator and have worked in the Office of National Drug Control Policy and assisted in the largest drug bust in Antigua and Barbuda history, when in 2004, $10 million worth of compressed cannabis was recovered with seven individuals convicted.

From left, Vincent Benjamin, Carmen Antonio, Romancier Edwards, Sandra Lady Williams, Governor General Sir Rodney Williams, Hilson ‘Flag Man’ Joseph Superintendent Lisborn Michael. (Photos by Robert Emmanuel)

Hilson ‘Flag Man’ Joseph has been a mainstay of the Antiguan experience for all cultural, sporting and entertainment events, with his unique clothing style and patriotic display of the national flag, including at yesterday’s Watch Party for the Space Launch at the Antigua Recreation Grounds immediately after receiving his award.

Romancier Edwards, who serves as the Acting President of the Halo Gen Y organisation and the Community Service Director of the Rotaract Club Antigua, was described as “the embodiment of grace under pressure.”

Vincent Benjamin served as the principal of four secondary schools—the Princess Margaret School, All Saints Secondary School, Clare Hall Secondary School, and Jennings Secondary School and has committed his efforts in public service by becoming the Permanent Secretary in the ministries of Education, Planning and Finance.

Antonio served 60 years as an accountant in the public service, including the Treasury and the Antigua Public Utilities Authority, and was noted for her dedication for her work in development of credit unions.

She was also lauded for her work for the National Choir and St John’s Mother Union.