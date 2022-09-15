Case adjourned against Villa man charged with trying to kill wife

- Advertisement -

A 26-year-old Villa man will have to wait several more weeks to find out if there is enough evidence to have him stand trial for attempting to kill his wife and two others.

Shajah Joyce made his first appearance in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court on July 17 on three counts of attempted murder.

He was later remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh.

It is alleged that in the wee hours of July 14, Joyce broke into the home of one of the complainants where his wife was staying at the time.

The defendant reportedly entered the house to look for his wife.

He is said to have accosted her, covered her mouth with his hand and told her to keep quiet, but she shouted for help instead.

The other two people in the house came to her rescue but a fight allegedly erupted, reportedly prompting the defendant to use a knife to injure all three complainants before running off.

The police and the EMS were called to the scene and an appeal was subsequently issued for Joyce to surrender to law enforcement.

He later capitulated and was slapped with three counts of attempted murder and brought before the court.

Joyce will return to court on November 19.