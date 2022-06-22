Case adjourned against man accused of killing Customs officer Zorina Benjamin

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The case against a man accused of murdering his girlfriend, Customs officer Zorina Benjamin, has not yet made it out of the Magistrate’s Court, seven months after her death.

Delon Charlery is believed to have shot Benjamin in her head late last year.

Benjamin was found dead in her Golden Grove home on November 22.

Charlery made his first appearance in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke just a few days after the mother-of-one was discovered dead.

The St Lucian national was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison following the initial court hearing and has been behind bars ever since.

The magistrate does not have the jurisdiction to offer bail for such a crime but Charlery could apply to the High Court.

For the fourth time, the accused came to court to find out if the police have mounted sufficient evidence against him, but the file was still not ready to be served on the defence.

The case was therefore adjourned until August 24.

If the magistrate declares that there is enough evidence that Charlery murdered his partner, the case will be sent up to the High Court for trial or a guilty plea.