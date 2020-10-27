Case adjourned against couple accused of growing cannabis

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

The trial for a husband and wife charged with the possession and cultivation of cannabis worth over $2,000 has been adjourned until November 7.

Lois Santana, 37, and Robert Santana, 36, both of Hatton, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh yesterday for the proceedings, but the matter was adjourned due to the absence of their lawyer, Lawrence Daniels.

The magistrate told the couple that if their lawyer does not show up on the next occasion (a Saturday morning), they will have to defend themselves.

In August 2020, the couple pleaded not guilty to the charge of possession of 130 grams of cannabis and 76 cannabis plants, and cultivation of said plants, all with a total value of $2,280.

Their lawyer made an application for their temporary release while they await trial and his request was granted.

Bail was set at $2,000 for each of the accused, with a cash component of $500.

Lois Santana, who is a teacher, and Robert Santana, a plumber, also had to surrender their passports and report to Gray’s Farm Police Station several days a week.

According to the facts shared in court, on August 16, officers reportedly went to their residence, based on information received in a larceny investigation.

During the search, the police allegedly noticed a bushy substance on the table resembling cannabis and later found 76 plants in the yard.

Both defendants reportedly told the police that the plants belonged to Lois and were being used for a project.