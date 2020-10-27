Man who claims he stole because he was owed jailed for two months

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

Fifty-three-year-old Dave Henry will be spending two months behind bars after he admitted to stealing from a supermarket earlier this month.

Henry stole several bottles of fabric softener, glass cleaners, Clorox, aluminum foil and snacks from the Family Pride Supermarket near Fort Road on October 4.

He was observed taking the items from the supermarket shelves and then left without paying.

Before the matter was reported to the police, Henry returned to the store for a pack of cockroach powder.

The cashier asked him to return the items he stole along with the cockroach killer at which time he ran out of the store.

The entire incident was caught on camera and was later reported to the police.

The items, which were never recovered, were valued at $160.98.

Yesterday, Henry brazenly told Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh that he took the items because the owner of the supermarket owes him and he needed the goods for his children.

The man also told the magistrate that he would accept jail time for his crime, saying “use your discretion”.

He was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment.

Earlier this year, Henry was also convicted of larceny having stolen matches, a screwdriver, disinfectant, Clorox, spaghetti and meatballs, and a transformer from the Little Diamond Preschool on July 19.

Upon pleading guilty, he was sentenced to three months in prison for breaking and larceny.

According to the facts of that case, the complainant received a call on the day in question that the Nugent Avenue school had been broken into.

The matter was reported to the police and upon examining the premises the complainant noticed that the hinges had been removed from a bathroom window and it was left propped up with a piece of steel.

Upon searching further, she found a microwave wrapped in black plastic bag in the yard.

She later noticed the other missing items.

Information received led to the arrest of Henry, who was at a fast food restaurant, where he dropped a screwdriver upon noticing the police.

The Lower Gambles resident was also found with five box of matches which the complainant also identified as being stolen.

Other items that were discovered missing were never recovered.

The items were valued at around $763.